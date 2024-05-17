Free practice 1: Charles first, Carlos third

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and third fastest respectively come the end of the opening free practice session for the Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna in Imola.

55 laps. Carlos and Charles first went out on track on the Hard tyres, setting times of 1’18”269 and 1’18”472 respectively, before the session was red flagged after Alex Albon stopped on track in the Williams. When it resumed, both Ferrari drivers went out on Soft tyres with which they set their best times, Leclerc in 1’16”990 and Sainz in 1’17”120. The Monegasque completed a total of 30 laps, while the Spaniard did 25.