Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 by Mirco Pierfederici

Mirco Pierfederici (Senigallia, 1982) is an illustrator and an art director. He designed pages and covers for Marvel (Wolverine, Tron, X-men. Marvel Zombie), Dc (Starfire), IDW (Doctor Who, Angel), and Sergio Bonelli Editore (Dylan Dog and Morgan Lost). In these latest years, he worked as a concept artist and art director in different productions, in the video and board gaming field and animation. As an artistic director of Kids & Legends, he has been awarded during Lucca Comics & Games 2021. Now he works as a visual designer for Ravenous Devils (Steam, Ps4/5, Xbox, Switch) and Railgods of Hysterra.