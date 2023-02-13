Ecopol, Official Partner to the Scuderia and the Ferrari Hypercar programme

Ferrari is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with Ecopol, as an Official Partner to the Scuderia and to the Ferrari Hypercar programme that is competing in the WEC (World Endurance Championship) with the 499P.

Ecopol is an innovative company which introduced water soluble and biodegradable film to the market, used mainly by the household cleaning products industry, providing the consumer with a product that is safe and environmentally friendly.

The company is based in Pistoia, Tuscany and shares Ferrari’s approach to excellence and high level performance, while always taking CO2 emissions reduction into account. The Ecopol logo will feature on the SF-23 that will be unveiled tomorrow, as well as on the 499P Hypercar livery.