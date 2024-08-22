Carlos: “Ready to give my all in the last ten races of the season”

Today was the first time Carlos Sainz has met the media since the announcement of his move to Williams Racing as of next season. “Now that my future is decided I am calmer and so during the holidays I was able to clear my mind of any thoughts and I recharged my batteries 100%. I can’t wait to jump in my Ferrari to give my all in our last ten races together.”

Clear direction. The Spaniard spoke about what the team accomplished prior to the summer break and what has been done since work resumed. “We analysed all the data from the last few races and that allowed us to get a clear picture of what had not gone to plan. Now, it’s just a matter of time to put the parts on the car that we need to regain the competitiveness that we lost,” said Carlos. “We need the two to three tenths that could make the difference given how closely matched the teams are.” The second part of the season begins tomorrow with free practice in Zandvoort and Carlos is fired up.