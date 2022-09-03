Free practice 3: Charles first, Carlos fourth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished first and fourth fastest respectively in the third and final free practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort circuit.

37 Laps. The pair both started the session on Soft tyres with Charles lapping in 1’12”720 and Carlos setting a time of 1’12”917. They then pitted for a new set of Softs and both improved their times. Sainz stopped the clocks in 1’11”971, while Leclerc posted a 1’11”632. Towards the end of the hour, they took on more fuel to simulate race conditions. The Monegasque completed a total of 20 laps, three more than his team-mate. Qualifying gets underway today at 3pm.