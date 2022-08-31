  • Store
    Dutch Grand Prix 2022 by Mirco Pierfederici

    BIO

    Mirco Pierfederici (Senigallia, 1982) is an illustrator and an art director. He designed pages and covers for Marvel (Wolverine, Tron, X-men. Marvel Zombie), Dc (Starfire), IDW (Doctor Who, Angel), and Sergio Bonelli Editore (Dylan Dog and Morgan Lost). In these latest years, he worked as a concept artist and art director in different productions, in the video and board gaming field and animation. As an artistic director of Kids & Legends, he has been awarded during LuccaComics & Games 2021. Now he works as a visual designer for Ravenous Devils (Steam, Ps4/5, Xbox, Switch) and Railgods of Hysterra.

