Lewis: “Moving forward, fully committed”

Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Shanghai paddock sporting a custom-designed polo shirt and cap, created by Puma exclusively for the Chinese Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion then met with the media in the Scuderia Ferrari HP hospitality area. “The race in Melbourne didn’t go as we had hoped, but it was only the first of a long season,” said Hamilton. “We’ll keep pushing forward with our work, and for my part, I’ll continue the learning process. It’s still early days with this car, and we’re more determined than ever to do well.”

Maintaining the same energy. Shanghai presents a completely different challenge compared to Melbourne, but the team remains in high spirits heading into the weekend. “The energy within the team is always incredible, and after all, we’ve only had one race so far,” added the Brit. “As I get to know the car and the team better, I’ll be able to bring my experience to the table alongside the incredible expertise of everyone at Ferrari. In Formula 1 today, success comes down to the smallest details, and I believe we just need to refine those to unlock the full potential of our package.”