A tricky qualifying in Montreal

Lewis Hamilton will start tomorrow’s Canadian Grand Prix from fifth on the grid, with Charles Leclerc eighth, following today’s qualifying session.
• FP3. Having missed most of FP1 and all of FP2 yesterday, after badly damaging his car, crashing in the first session, in today’s final hour of free practice Charles made up for lost time, including completing one mini-long run with high fuel halfway through the session.
• The mechanics did very well to rebuild Leclerc’s car without breaking the curfew.
• For Lewis it was about doing the usual homework in preparation for qualifying.
• Both drivers ran Medium and Soft tyres.
• The session was red flagged halfway through, after Piastri hit the wall at turn 14.
• Q1. Both drivers took to the track on new Soft tyres and comfortably made it into Q2, with Lewis third and Charles fourth.
• The session was red flagged after 5’30” because of debris on track from the engine cover off Albon’s Williams.
• Q2. Charles and Lewis started the session on used Softs before switching to new ones, making the cut third and seventh fastest respectively.
• Q3. Leclerc started on new Softs and Hamilton on used ones after which they both switched to new Softs.
• On his last attempt Charles, after setting the fastest first sector time, encountered traffic in the form of Hadjar, which compromised his lap, leaving him in eighth place.
Lewis Hamilton #44
P5 is a solid result after some interesting practice and qualifying sessions. We’re up against cars that have brought upgrades, so the challenge is on, but I’ll be giving it everything to fight for a podium. With the right strategy and strong race pace, I think it’s possible. We’re staying hopeful for tomorrow, but we know it’s not going to be easy.
Charles Leclerc #16
I felt at ease in the car in FP3 and in qualifying, and I believe the car was good enough for pole today. So naturally, I am disappointed with a P8.
I was ready to put it all together on my last lap in Q3, but unfortunately I found Isack (Hadjar) ahead of me in Turn 6 and with the dirty air, you lose quite a lot of downforce on a track like this. I lost the rear and had to abort my lap.
We need a good start tomorrow and will fight to work our way to the front, hoping to finish on the podium.
Fred Vasseur, Team Principal
A frustrating qualifying session for the team as I believe the pace was there and we had the potential to do much better, but in the end we couldn’t capitalise on it.
On his last attempt, Charles was on a very good lap, he was quicker than Russell by around a tenth up to turn 6, when he found a car in front of him and we aborted the lap. I’m not saying he would have taken pole, as there was still two thirds of the lap to go but it’s a shame as he recovered well after a very tough Friday.
For Lewis, his pace was very consistent yesterday and I’m sure he can have a strong race from P5 on the grid.
Here in Montreal, overtaking is possible and so far this weekend our long run pace has been encouraging and usually we go better in the race than in qualifying. It is what it is and so we will just have to grit our teeth and see what we can do in the race.