The battle resumes at the Gilles-Villeneuve Circuit

Maranello 11 June 2025

The Formula 1 engines will be fired up once again this weekend for one of the most popular rounds on the calendar, the Canadian Grand Prix, held at the track built in 1976 on the manmade Ile Notre-Dame at the circuit, which in 1982, the year of his death, was named after the Ferrari driver, Gilles Villeneuve. Over its 4.361 kilometres, this quirky track features a unique mix of slow corners, high speed sections and three long straights where DRS can be activated. The other characteristic of the Quebecois track is its chicanes, which require the drivers to brake heavily, thus creating the necessary conditions for overtaking, right from the very first corner after the start. Turns 1 and 2 actually form esses, which means there are two possible lines, so that drivers can overtake on the outside of the first part and the inside of the second. The most technical section runs from turn 3 to turn 7, where it is more difficult to follow a car closely, as it can increase the stress level on the tyres. Another overtaking opportunity comes at the turn 10 hairpin which leads onto the long straight which ends at the final chicane before the finish line. That final corner has caught out many a driver in the past, with the barrier on the outside of it being nicknamed “the wall of champions” because of the number of world champions, amongst others, that have ended their race there.



The weather. The weather has often played a key role in Montreal, as a beautiful sunny day can suddenly be interrupted by a torrential downpour. That naturally leads to a radical change in track conditions, forcing the teams to modify their strategy in a hurry, while always staying on the alert.



Standard weekend. The Canadian Grand Prix weekend runs to the classic format. There are two free practice sessions on Friday, starting at 13.30 and 17.00 local time (1930 and 23.00 CEST) with the third session taking place on Saturday at 12.30 (18.30 CEST) prior to qualifying at 16.00 (22.00 CEST). The 54th Canadian Grand Prix, the tenth round of the season, gets underway on Sunday at 14.00 (20.00 CEST) running over 70 laps, equivalent to 305.27 kilometres.

"We have worked with the maximum commitment within the team in Maranello to best prepare for the Canadian Grand Prix, which takes place on a very different track compared to the ones we've raced on recently. We are coming off a series of races in which we have made progress both in terms of performance and execution, especially on Sundays. We want to keep going in this direction by maximizing our result in Montreal as well, bringing home the best possible points haul."

Fred Vasseur, Team Principal

Ferrari stats

GP Contested 1107

Seasons in F1 76

Debut Monaco 1950 (A: Ascari 2nd; R.Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 248 (22.40%)

Pole positions 253 (22.85%)

Fastest laps 263 (23.76%)

Podiums 832 (25.05%)

Ferrari stats Canadian GP

GP Contested 53

Debut 1951 (J.F. Gonzalez 2nd; A. Ascari 4th; P. Taruffi ret.; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 12 (22.64%)

Pole positions 8 (15.09%)

Fastest laps 10 (18.87%)

Podiums 37 (23.27%)

Three questions to...

Fredrik Westin

Scuderia Ferrari HP, TURBO SYSTEM

1. What demands does the Montreal track place on the power unit?

The 4.361m long Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve has fast straights and tight corners where braking and acceleration are important. 9 out of 14 corners are tight 90-degrees or more, with the final chicane famous for catching out drivers who come too close to the wall on the exit of T14.

The lap time sensitivity from power and energy recovery is close to the season average, so nothing extreme there. The relatively long straights give the turbocharger ample opportunity to recover the required energy for the hybrid system. Weather conditions can vary and this year it seems it’s going to be cooler, which is good both for PU cooling as well as compressor functionality.

2. The regulations set a limit on the number of PUs and related components to be used in the year. How do teams work out the best usage plan?

Priority number one is to cover the entire season with as little risk of failure in races as possible. This requires splitting race mileage as evenly as possible over the season, so that the highest mileage a PU has to do in a race is kept as low as possible. We also factor in each circuit’s demands and are ready to react to the results of the after-race checks. The second priority is to keep available spares that can be used without getting grid penalties, for example ensuring that the third PU is raceable for one race after the fourth is introduced. Spares might be needed for many different reasons, not only due to PU failures, but also minor crashes or unusual signals seen in the data could force the team to set the planned race-PU aside for further analysis. In these situations, you don’t want to have to introduce a fifth PU element with its associated grid penalty (or a third battery or inverter).

The third priority is to introduce a new PU in the races where power counts most. But at the same time we don’t want to introduce all units too early in the season, in order to keep some back to react to issues should they come up.

3. Tell us about your professional journey in Ferrari.

I started in Ferrari in the summer of 2012. I had made my PhD on turbocharging and then worked for Saab, KTH and GM on turbocharger R&D for roadgoing applications. When Ferrari needed a dedicated turbocharger engineer for the re-introduction of turbocharging in 2014, I had perfect timing with my CV and my dream job became a reality. I have worked on the F1 turbocharger since then, as the scope of work and size of the team has increased.

Profile

Fredrik Westin

Born: 08/06/1975

In: Enköping (Sweden)

Canadian Grand Prix: facts & figures

4. Montreal’s position on the list of the biggest francophone cities in the world, with its 2.6 million inhabitants, including its suburbs. The biggest, with a population of 17 million is Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, followed by Paris on 12.5 million and Abidjan in the Ivory Coast with 6.3.

9. The number of different positions on the grid from which the Montreal race has been won. The pole-sitter has triumphed 21 times, with eight wins coming courtesy of second place on the grid. On four occasions, the winner started from third, twice from fourth and seventh. At one race each, the winner started from fifth, eighth and tenth. No one starting from ninth has ever won, the best placings from this grid position being second courtesy of John Watson in 1981, Stefano Modena in 1991 and Rubens Barrichello in 1995.

60. The number of times, expressed as a percentage, that the Safety Car has been deployed in F1 races in Montreal. The first time was in 1997, when local hero Jacques Villeneuve ended up in what came to be known as “the wall of champions” on lap 2. The most recent appearance was last year when Carlos Sainz collided with Alexander Albon. In 2011, the SC was called into action no fewer than five times in what turned out to be the longest Grand Prix ever, lasting for 4 hours, 4 minutes and 39 seconds. It was won by Jenson Button at an average speed of less than 75 km/h. The very first time a Safety Car was used in Formula 1 - excluding the eleven Indianapolis 500 races that counted for the world championship from 1950 to 1960 – was at the Canadian Mosport Park circuit in the 1973 Canadian Grand Prix. It did not go well: Eppie Wietzes was at the wheel and came on track failing to pick up the leader and that affected the final result.

150. The years that have elapsed since the very first indoor ice hockey game was held at Montreal’s Victoria Skating Rink on 3 March 1875. Organised by James Creighton, who was also the captain of one of the teams, the game featured two teams of nine players each. This event is recognised as the very first modern ice hockey game. In 1880, the number of players per team was reduced to six.

165. The height in metres of the Montreal Tower, previously known as the Tour Olympique as it was part of the stadium that hosted the 1976 Olympic Games. It is the highest leaning structure in the world, as well as being the tenth highest building in Montreal. The exterior was completed in time for the Games, but it was only officially opened in 1987. It was designed by architect Roger Taillibert and is inclined at 45 degrees, far greater than, for example the Tower of Pisa, which only leans to less than 4 degrees.