A day of mixed fortunes

Montreal 13 June 2025

• FP1: Lewis Hamilton finished P5 with Charles Leclerc P10, after crashing on his ninth lap.

• Charles locked up at the chicane between turns 3 and 4, got onto the grass and crashed into the barriers.

• Due to the damage, Charles did not take part in FP2, as the survival cell on his SF-25 needed to be replaced. As per the regulations, Charles will be able to drive in FP3.

• Both drivers ran only the Soft tyre in the first practice session.

• FP2: Lewis finished P8, using both Medium and Soft tyres and ended with a long stint on the Medium compound, which showed signs of graining.

• Lewis finished the day carrying out some long run work to get a good overview of car balance for Sunday's race.

• As usual here, the track, very dusty to start with, improved significantly throughout the day.





Lewis Hamilton #44

The car felt good to drive, but we’re currently lacking a bit of pace and saw some graining on the long runs. We’ll keep working overnight to get the car in a better performance window for tomorrow.





Charles Leclerc #16

In FP1, it was a small lockup with big consequences. Most of all, I feel bad for the team, because we couldn’t run for the rest of the first session and all of FP2. Other than that, I felt comfortable in the car which was positive, so I don’t think that what happened today should have any impact on the rest of the weekend for us.