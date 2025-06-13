Free practice 2: Lewis eighth, Charles did not take part

Montreal 13 June 2025

Lewis Hamilton was eighth fastest in the second free practice session for the Canadian Grand Prix. He was Scuderia Ferrari HP’s only representative on track, as Charles Leclerc’s SF-25 chassis was badly damaged when he crashed at the exit to turn 3 in the first session. He will be back on track tomorrow for the third and final hour of practice at 12.30 local (18.30 CEST).

33 laps. Lewis began on Medium tyres, stringing together several laps and setting a best time of 1’13”357, with the track getting faster as it gradually got cleaned up and rubbered-in. Halfway through the session, Hamilton switched to Soft tyres, with which he lapped in 1’12”653 which put him eighth on the time sheet. In the final part of the session he took on a heavier fuel load to run in race trim. He completed 33 laps.