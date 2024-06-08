Quali Recap: Charles 11th, Carlos 12th

It’s time for qualifying at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit: air temperature is 20 degrees, the track is at 32.

Q1. Charles and Carlos go out on Soft tyres, the former posts a 1’15”491, the latter a 1’14”260. Charles improves to 1’13”783 and then 1’13”572, Carlos gets down to 1’13”777. The both fit a new set of Softs, Sainz laps in 1’13”038 and Leclerc in 1’13”107 to make the cut to Q2.

Q2. There are a few drops of rain. Carlos and Charles go out on new Softs, setting times of 1’13”078 and 1’12”773 respectively, with Sainz improving to 1’12”927. They both pit and fit a set of used Softs, albeit for just one timed lap. They both improve, but it’s not enough: Charles posts a 1’12”619 and is 11th, Carlos is 12th in 1’12”728.