Return to Gilles' backyard

Just one week on from the race in Azerbaijan, the Formula 1 World Championship is back on track for the Canadian Grand Prix, which returns to the calendar for the first time since 2019. As usual, the race is run on a track made up of the perimeter roads on the manmade island of Notre-Dame, in the Saint Lawrence river estuary. It is a semi-permanent facility named in honour of the great Gilles Villeneuve and the track is both attractive and strange in many ways. It features long straights interrupted by a series of chicanes and slow corners. The right set-up therefore involves finding a good compromise that delivers stability under braking and excellent traction, without ignoring what is an important detail at this track, namely the need to able to ride the kerbs.

Low downforce. In Montreal, the cars run in low downforce aero configuration to favour straight-line speed that can exceed 300 km/h at the end of the straights. This lack of downforce leads to some instability in the corners and therefore, mechanical grip going through the tyres is even more important than usual. Montreal can often deliver unpredictable weather and in several places, the track surface offers little grip, as many drivers have found to their cost over the years, ending up in the famous “wall of champions” on the outside of the exit to the final chicane before the main straight.

Race number 51. Sunday’s race will be the 51st Canadian Grand Prix. It was first held in 1967 and has been hosted by three circuits: Mosport Park (8 times), Mont Tremblant (twice) and Montreal, which with 40 races to its name is now a calendar classic. It is run over 70 laps of the 4.361 kilometre circuit, equivalent to 305.27 kilometres. The two Friday free practice sessions start at 14 and 17 local (20 and 23 CEST), with the third session at 13 local (19 CEST) on Saturday, followed by qualifying at 16 (22 CEST). The race gets underway on Sunday at 14 (20 CEST).





Three questions to...

PAOLO PIERRO, TRACK ELECTRONICS MANAGER

1. What is your role within the Scuderia?

"I’m in charge of electronics at the track. I see to the management of all electronics over the race weekend and during the preparation period. In practical terms, I coordinate the activities of the personnel who look after the electronics, which covers all the electrical components on the car (sensors, actuators, cabled and wireless communications), operation and programming of the strategy software, work on low level control in the car and managing the controls for the start. But electronics is also the communication systems to and from the car, between all the engineers and mechanics, as well as the telemetry systems on the car and transmitting images to Formula 1. Electronics also impacts on the work in the garage with the interface and supply to the car, as well as the electronics for the pitstops".

2. What are the specific aspects of your work connected to the Gilles Villeneuve circuit here in Canada?

"The track is 4361 metres in length and the race lasts 70 laps. Its characteristics, especially the hairpin at turn 10 and turn 13 at the wall of champions, are very hard on the brakes. This is the track where, more than any other, we keep all eyes on the caliper and brake disc temperatures to ensure that the measures we have in place are always consistent and effective. We also have to ensure that the brake-by-wire system that controls the rear brakes and adjusts brake balance with an electric motor, always responds in a matter of milliseconds and does not lose performance".

3. How much telemetric data is generated over a race weekend and how much radio communication is involved?

"A Formula 1 car’s telemetry system requires a bandwidth of around 1MB/sec to send in real time, for around 10,000 channels. Each channel operates on a different frequency. When the car pits and we download the data, we have up to 40,000 channels available. These are then used to generate channels processed on the ground (in practice, high-level information is extracted from the information on the sensors that allow us to monitor the reliability and performance of the car). The number of these channels is even higher during Friday practice where we have some extra acquisitions. This means managing 50GB of data for each grand prix. The communication system is even more interesting: there are about 60 internal communication channels, of which 40 are transmitted to the Maranello remote garage. In a race weekend there are about 5000 internal communications, a thousand of them in the race alone. Communications to or in between mechanics account for another 1000, while engineers transmit around 150 communications per weekend with each driver".





Paolo Pierro

Born on 26/4/1981

in Eboli (Italy)





Ferrari Stats

GP entered 1038

Seasons in F1 73

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 240 (23.12%)

Pole positions 236 (22.74%)

Fastest race laps 257 (24.76%)

Total podiums 786 (25.24%)





Ferrari Stats Canadian GP

GP entered 50

Debut 1967 (C. Amon 6th)

Wins 12 (24%)

Pole positions 8 (16%)

Fastest race laps 9 (48%)

Total podiums 36 (24%)