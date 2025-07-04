A straightforward day

Silverstone 04 July 2025

• A solid day’s work with 110 laps on the board.

• Both cars were fitted with a new power unit, as was the case for the majority of other teams.

• During tomorrow’s final hour of free practice at 11.30 (12.30 CEST), the main focus will be on preparing for qualifying that starts at 16 (17 CEST).

FP1

• Lewis and Charles completed their programmes without any problems.

• Charles started the session gathering data with rakes fitted to the front of his car.

• They both ran with low fuel loads for most of the session before running in race trim for the final 20 minutes.

FP2

• Once again, the planned programme was completed.

• Charles and Lewis ran in qualifying trim and then again towards the end with a heavier fuel load to evaluate race pace.

• On his long run, Lewis ran both compounds used earlier in the session to acquire data for the team.

Charles Leclerc #16

Today went quite well, the feeling in the cockpit was good, but we still have some work to do on the car.

In our qualifying trim, we still seem to be a bit on the back foot, while we are more at ease with our race pace. I really enjoy driving on this track and I look forward to tomorrow.

Lewis Hamilton #44

It’s been a really exciting day. Pretty incredible to be out on track at Silverstone in a Ferrari for the first time. The car felt good in both sessions, even though I hit some traffic on my fastest lap in FP2, so there’s definitely time to find. It’s always amazing to be back here. This is the greatest circuit in the world and definitely my favourite. Great to see so many people already here on a Friday. The atmosphere is just incredible.