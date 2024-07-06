Qualifying recap: Carlos seventh, Charles eleventh

Time for British Grand Prix qualifying: air temperature is at 13 degrees, the track at 22. The track is damp but it’s no longer raining.

Q1. Charles and Carlos start off on Intermediate tyres setting times of 1’38”039 and 1’38”511 respectively. They then pit for Soft slicks but before they can set a time, the session is red flagged after Sergio Perez gets stuck in the gravel at Copse. The Ferrari pair try again on new Softs: the Monegasque stops the clocks in 1’30”496, the Spaniard in 1’30”557 and they go through to Q2.

Q2. Charles and Carlos take to the track on the set of Soft tyres they had used at the start of Q1: the Spaniard laps in 1’27”149, the Monegasque in 1’27”667. After fitting new Softs, Sainz improves to 1’26”842. But Leclerc’s time of 1’27”097 is only good enough for eleventh and he fails to make the cut to the final phase, while Carlos goes through.

Q3. Carlos has two sets of new Soft tyres available. On his first run, he goes seventh quickest in 1’26”509. With his second set, he is unable to get the tyres up to temperature correctly because of slow traffic exiting the pits, which means he has to push on for his warm up lap so as not to take the chequered flag before starting his timed lap. His time of 1’26”749 is slower than his previous attempt and so he will start from seventh.