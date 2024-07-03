Silverstone rounds off summer triple-header

THREE QUESTIONS TO... OLIVER BEARMAN

SCUDERIA FERRARI HP RESERVE DRIVER

1. As an Englishman what does Silverstone mean to you and what makes the track so special?

For we English, Silverstone is the track par excellence, because of the atmosphere and the fans who obviously support the British drivers, but also because of the spectators in general, most of whom are real experts who appreciate motorsport and the skills of those behind the wheel, regardless of their nationality. Having said that, putting aside any chauvinism, Silverstone is an amazing circuit with some sections that are really part of motorsport history. Driving through Copse, or Maggots and Becketts in a single-seater gives you a feeling that’s hard to put into words. Ask any driver, from Formula 1 to Formula 3 and you won’t find anyone who doesn’t love Silverstone.

2. You are a reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari HP and a member of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy. How has the Academy helped your career?

The Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy has helped me to progress in terms of my technical understanding as well as improving my physical fitness. Being part of this programme taught me things I could never have learned on my own. Last year I got the opportunity to drive in an official practice session at a Grand Prix for the first time and I will never forget my first experience driving the 2021 car at Fiorano. This year, I am now the team’s reserve driver and that has given me the opportunity to work with the team members as well as spending a lot of hours in the simulator.

3. When did you realise you wanted to be a racing driver?

At home, we always lived and breathed motor racing because my grandfather raced and so did my father, albeit at club level. It meant that by the time I was three or four years old, I already knew the names of all the cars, racing and roadgoing. In fact, it was my grandfather who took me to a kart track for the first time, renting a kart so that I could have my first go. I liked it so much that my parents bought me a kart for Christmas. From then on, I never stopped driving and I still think it’s one of the best feelings in the world.



Profile

Oliver Bearman

Born: 08/05/2005

In: Chelmsford (UK)





BRITISH GRAND PRIX: FACTS & FIGURES

2. The counties in which Silverstone is located. The section from Becketts to Abbey, including the pit complex and the start-finish line is in Buckinghamshire, while the rest, from Farm corner to Maggotts, is in Northamptonshire.

51. The number of championships for engine powered vehicles held in the United Kingdom. 12 of these are international, 39 are national, more than in any other country in the world.

500. The amount in Sterling of the prizemoney given to the winner of the very first Formula 1 World Championship race, held at Silverstone on 13 May 1950. Collecting the cash was Alfa Romeo driver Giuseppe Farina. Today, that would be the equivalent of around £22,000. Currently, the prize money for winning a Grand Prix is… zero! Today, teams receive a share of the total prize money based on their position in the championship at the end of the season, but individual Grand Prix winners just get a trophy.

645.78. The number of points scored by Scuderia Ferrari in the British Grand Prix, more than any other team. Next up is Mercedes on 429.14, with McLaren third on 418.

1899. The year of the first police car chase in the United Kingdom, which took place in Northamptonshire. On an April day, Frederick John Phillips was going from shop to shop around Far Cotton and St James telling the shop owners that he was from the famous Barnum and Bailey circus and was organising advance publicity. He was offering them free tickets for the show if they would display a poster in their windows. If they agreed, he’d come back later with the posters but, just to keep his books in order, he asked them for a deposit which would be refunded when they went to the box office. Of course it was a scam! But one shopkeeper, Jane Botterill saw through it. She ran to St James End Police Station where she alerted Sergeant Hector McLeod. He asked in which direction the suspect was heading. Sergeant McLeod waved down local tailor, William Herbert Harrison, known locally as Jack, only the third person in Northampton to own a car and, hitting speeds of 15 mph (24 km/h) he drove Sergeant McLeod out of Northampton towards Daventry and finally caught up with the rogue and arrested him. It was an historic moment for the UK police!