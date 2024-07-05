Free practice 2: Charles fifth, Carlos eighth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and eighth fastest respectively in the second free practice session for the British Grand Prix.

58 laps. Both SF-24s were fitted with Medium tyres for the start of the hour with Charles posting a 1’28”453 and Carlos a 1’28”666, before improving to 1’28”084 and 1’28”101. The Spaniard then produced a 1’27”756 before pitting for Softs, as did his team-mate. With these tyres the Monegasque stopped the clocks in 1’27”150, while Carlos lapped in 1’27”249. Towards the end of the session, they both ran with a heavier fuel load in race configuration, Carlos first on used Softs and then used Mediums, while Leclerc only ran the Medium tyre. It rained right at the end and both drivers pitted before going out again on Intermediate tyres. Charles did 27 laps, Carlos 31, a total of 58.