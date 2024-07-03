British Grand Prix 2024 by David Messina

David Messina has been working in the American comic book market since 2005, primarily for IDW Publishing. He has drawn four miniseries based on Joss Whedon's TV series Angel and has also created several Star Trek miniseries for the same publisher. For IMAGE Comics, he collaborated with Joe Casey on the series "The Bounce", and for DC Comics, he worked on Catwoman with Genevieve Valentine, as well as contributing to Midnighter and Action Comics #50. In 2020, he worked on the Ironheart miniseries, written by Vita Ayala and Danny Lore, and is currently working on "Trial Of Magneto" and "Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters" for Marvel. Recently, he also created illustrations for the FIFA 2023 video game.