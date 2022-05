Charles Leclerc finished where he started in the 17 lap, 100 kilometre Sprint Qualifying at Silverstone to line up fourth on the grid for tomorrow’s British Grand Prix. The race starts at 15 local (16 CET) over 52 laps (306.198 kilometres.)

As for Carlos Sainz, he will start from 11th having dropped all the way down to 19th after a collision with George Russell. The Spaniard did well to pull off seven passes to get back to two places down from ninth, where he had started.