Qualifying recap: Charles second, but starts from pole, Carlos eighth, starts seventh

Rain fell at Spa-Francorchamps up until a few minutes before the green light and just before the start it looks like there is more to come. Track temperature is 22 degrees, the air is at 18.

Q1. All the drivers are on Intermediate tyres. Charles starts off with a 1’57”698, Carlos a 1’58”531. The Spaniard gets down to 1’56”528 and then 1’56”519, the Monegasque improves to 1’56”144. They pit for new tyres: Leclerc stops the clocks in 1’55”349, Sainz posts a 1’55”169 and they both get through to the second phase.

Q2. There’s a threat of more rain so everyone goes out on track immediately, again on used Intermediates. Carlos posts a 1’54”919, Charles a 1’55”388, as the rain gets heavier and they come in for fresh tyres. Leclerc improves to 1’54”587 and again to 1’54”193 while Carlos does a 1’54”638 followed by a 1’54”199, as they both make the cut to the top ten shoot-out.

Q3. It is still damp enough for Intermediates. Carlos and Charles start on used tyres setting times of 1’54”487 and 1’54”518 respectively. On new tyres they go for one timed lap, the Monegasque setting a time of 1’53”754, second fastest, but he will start from pole as Max Verstappen has a grid penalty. Sainz only goes 40 thousandths quicker and is eighth in 1’54”477, but he too moves up a place to seventh as the Dutch driver drops to 11th.