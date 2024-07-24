Belgium, then the summer break

THREE QUESTIONS TO... FRANCESCO CARROZZO

TESTING & TRACK ENGINEERS

1. What are the characteristics of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit?

Spa-Francorchamps is one of the most iconic venues on the calendar and one of my personal favourites. Its most famous section is the legendary Eau Rouge-Raidillon corners, which the drivers tackle at over 300 km/h and which from the cockpit looks like a wall to be climbed. It is the longest track of the season, with around 50 gearchanges per lap in Qualifying. It has several flat out super fast sections, which is why the most used gear is the eighth one. Then there are slow corners like La Source and the Bus Stop, which are taken in second gear and where the driver has to stop the tyres from sliding with careful throttle control. Then there are quick corners like Blanchimont and Eau Rouge, which are again taken at full throttle.

2. What sort of stresses is a gearbox subjected to over the course of a race weekend and which track is toughest on it?

The gearbox is the link between the torque from the PU and the torque transmitted to the ground through the tyres. It is subjected to all the stresses such as acceleration and loads from the interaction between the rear tyres and the track surface, such as bumps, kerbs, wheels locking up and the car sliding. Therefore, it has to be an extremely versatile and reliable component given that one unit must be used for several Grands Prix. A large part of the stress also comes from the actual shifting of the gears as thousands are made in a single race, all of them having to be extremely quick and precise. As for the most demanding tracks for the gearbox, I would definitely say Singapore, where the unusual track layout requires a continuous stop and go style from the driver who is having to change gear all the time, for a total of over 8000 times over the weekend.

3. And what about yourself? What career path brought you to Ferrari and what does it mean to you, being part of this team?

I was born and brought up in Sicily in a little village on the east coast in the province of Messina. I studied for an engineering degree in Catania and then in Turin, where I started to work for some automotive companies. In 2019, I got the opportunity to join the gearbox testing group at Ferrari and I did not hesitate to make the move from Turin to Maranello. At first I was working as a gearbox engineer on the test bed before working trackside with the customer teams. As from last year, I started working with the Ferrari track team. Obviously, I am very proud and pleased to be part of the Ferrari team and my family and those dear to me feel the same for me.



Profile

Francesco Carrozzo

Nationality: Italian

Born: 14/11/1990

In: Roccalumera (IT)





BELGIAN GRAND PRIX: FACTS & FIGURES

3. The number of colours in the Belgian flag: black, yellow and red. The design is based on the French flag and the colours are those of the Duchy of Brabant. The flag was designed in Brussels by Edouard Ducpetiaux and Lucien Jottrand in August 1830 and adopted on 30 September, shortly after the country gained independence from the Netherlands. Even the national anthem, the Brabanconne takes its inspiration from the French anthem, the Marseillaise.

6. The FIFA ranking for the Belgian national football team. Football, along with cycling is the most popular sport in the country. The football team has never won any major trophies – it was third in the 2018 World Cup and in 1980 it lost to West Germany in the European championship final – but it has twice been ranked as the best team in the world by the governing body, from November 2015 to March 2016 and again from September 2018 to March 2022.

43. The number of Olympic gold medals won by Belgium. The most it won in a single games was 14 in 1920 in Antwerp. Next best was five medals of the most precious metal in 1900 in Paris, the city that hosts the 2024 games starting this Friday. The most medals, 11 golds, have come in archery and Hubert Van Innis is the most successful athlete with six golds. The country has won a total of 155 medals.

250. The speed differential in km/h between the slowest and fastest corners at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The slowest is the first corner, La Source, at 60 km/h, the fastest is the daunting Blanchimont, taken at 310 km/h.

3000. The approximate number of castles in Belgium, one every ten square metres, a European record in terms of density. The most famous are the Gravensteen in Ghent, the Het Steen in Antwerp, the Modave castle in the Ardennes, and those in Gasbeek, the duchy of Brabant and Ooidonk.