Charles: “Continue with the work we started in Hungary”

Charles Leclerc firmly believes that Scuderia Ferrari HP is back on track after a few races that didn’t live up to expectations. “I think the race in Budapest confirmed that we are back on the right road. We know there’s still a lot of work to do but we have a clear idea what is needed. As soon as we get some updates I believe we will be able to fight for the win, but for the moment we have to focus on ourselves and maximise the potential of the package we have now.”

Necessary experimentation. The Monegasque explained how the steps taken in the past couple of races were necessary all the same. “When we introduced the new parts in Spain we found ourselves having to deal with side effects that we weren’t expecting. So we had to experiment quite a bit to understand everything about how the car was handling and I think that was clear in Silverstone,” he continued. “We sacrificed that race but at least we found the direction to head in.”

Extreme cars. Charles also spoke about how nice the current generation of cars were to drive, but that they were also tricky. “They are very extreme,” he said. “And that makes them very difficult to develop. In the wind tunnel and the simulator, various problems do not manifest themselves and they only show up on track and that’s why other teams are also struggling with updates. Having said that, when everything is right with the balance, they are amazing cars and it’s fantastic to push them to the limit. Our aim for the weekend? To bring home as many points as possible.