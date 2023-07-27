Carlos: “A compressed weekend, where every detail can make the difference”

Walking through the Spa-Francorchamps paddock one could be mistaken for thinking it was late October, with incessant rain and temperatures no higher than 15 degrees. In this gloomy atmosphere, Carlos Sainz met the media to discuss the upcoming weekend. “It will be a particularly tough weekend for all the drivers. The Sprint format means the programme will be very compressed and we have just one free practice session, which is not very much time to fine tune the car on such a difficult track,” said the Spaniard. “But it’s the same for everyone, so it will be important to apply maximum concentration to our work, especially given how close so many of the cars are this year.”

Getting back on track. Sainz admitted that the last two races had not lived up to expectation in terms of results. “We did not pick up the results we should have done, given our potential, but I’m sure we are working well and personally, I feel I am driving better than last year. We must continue to push in this direction because I believe it’s the right way, as we saw in Canada and Austria. We must get back on track and I’m sure we have everything in place to do that.”