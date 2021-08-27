Free practice 2: Carlos 11th, Charles in the barrier

The second free practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix turned out to be rather complicated for Scuderia Ferrari. Carlos Sainz was 11th fastest, but Charles Leclerc ended up in the barriers between turns 6 and 7, with 20 minutes of the hour remaining.

27 laps. Once again, the track was a bit damp for the start of the session, but both drivers nevertheless went out on slick Medium tyres. On these tyres Carlos did a 1’46”759 and Charles posted a 1’46”836. Once on the Softs, Carlos got down to 1’45”517, while Charles had to abort his first run when Esteban Ocon spun. On his second run he ended up in the barriers between turns 6 and 7, emerging unscathed, although the SF21 suffered damage to the front left suspension. Carlos and Charles completed 27 laps between them.

Programme. The third free practice starts at 12 tomorrow, while qualifying gets underway at 15. The Belgian Grand Prix starts at the same time on Sunday.