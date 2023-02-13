Bang & Olufsen, a Scuderia Ferrari Official Partner

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce the arrival of Bang & Olufsen as a new Official Partner. The Danish company is a marque of excellence in the field of audio technology and will join forces with the Formula 1 team to offer new generation experiences to fans of the top motor racing category through activations both at the race track and in Maranello.

The Bang & Olufsen logo will feature on the SF-23 driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.





Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO

“We are pleased to welcome Bang & Olufsen on board as an Official Partner. For almost a century, the company has been a byword for state of-the-art audio technology, combined with cutting edge design. Like Ferrari, Bang & Olufsen is a point of reference in its field, pushing the boundaries in this sector through constant research into materials and style. The two companies have a lot in common, therefore we have high expectations for this partnership.”





