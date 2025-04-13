Race recap: Charles fourth, Lewis fifth

Sakhir 13 April 2025

At the Bahrain International Circuit, it’s time for the Bahrain Grand Prix, round four of the season. The race gets underway at sunset, with air temperature at 27 degrees, the track at 33. Charles Leclerc is second on the front row, with Lewis starting from ninth on the fifth row. The two Ferrari are the only top ten starters on the Medium tyres, with the other eight cars running used Softs.

Start. On his Mediums, Charles has to give best to George Russell and Lando Norris, while Lewis maintains ninth place.

Lap 9. Hamilton passes Carlos Sainz for eighth place.

Lap 10. Lando Norris changes tyres, so Charles is up to third. When Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen also pit, Lewis is up to fifth.

Lap 12. Pit stop for Andrea Kimi Antonelli: Hamilton is fourth.

Lap 13. Russell pits. Charles and Lewis are second and third.

Lap 14. Now Oscar Piastri pits, leaving Leclerc in the lead for the first time this season, with Hamilton second.

Lap 17. Charles pits for another set of Medium tyres, rejoining fifth, but immediately passes Gasly.

Lap 18. Lewis pits and rejoins tenth.

Lap 22. Hamilton passes Jack Doohan to go ninth and then attacks Verstappen and is eighth

Lap 25. Charles passes Norris for third, as Lewis gets ahead of Antonelli for seventh.

Lap 26. Hamilton passes Esteban Ocon to go sixth.

Lap 28. A second stop for Gasly. Lewis moves up to fifth.

Lap 33. The Safety Car comes out because of debris at turn 13 and everyone dives into pit lane to change tyres. The Ferrari are back out on Hards in third and fifth places.

Lap 35. At the restart, Norris attacks Charles who defends, which allows Lewis to pass him. But then Lando fights back and passes him but does it off the track. On the next lap, the McLaren gives the place back, so Charles is third and Lewis fourth. Lap 46. Russell, Leclerc and Norris are fighting for second.

Lap 52. Norris passes Leclerc for third.

Finish. No more changes, the Ferraris are fourth and fifth.