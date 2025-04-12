Qualifying recap: Charles third, Lewis ninth

Sakhir 12 April 2025

It’s time for qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The air temperature is 26 degrees, the track is at 31.

Q1. Charles and Lewis go out on new Soft tyres: the Monegasque posts a time of 1’31”454, while the Englishman sets a 1’31”962. Leclerc stays in the garage, but Hamilton takes on another set and stops the clocks in 1’31”219 and both of them go through to Q2.

Q2. Used Softs for both Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers who do not even manage to start their first run before the session is red flagged after Esteban Ocon crashes at turn 3. The session restarts with 11 minutes remaining. Charles posts a 1’31”056 while Lewis pits for new Softs. On their second run with the new Softs Hamilton sets a time of 1’31”009, Leclerc a 1’30”724 and they go through to Q3.

Q3. Charles and Lewis take to the track on used Soft tyres for their first run, setting times of 1’31”355 and 1’31”410 respectively, which nets them provisional fourth and fifth places. However, the Englishman’s time is disallowed for a track limits violation. Charles has a very good last run and stops the clocks in 1’30”175 to secured third place. Lewis’ time of 1’30”772 nets him ninth place.