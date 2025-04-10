Lewis: “Confident we can make progress”

Sakhir 10 April 2025

Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Bahrain International Circuit in top form, ready to tackle the fourth round of the season. The learning curve with the SF-25 continues, as does his integration into the team, but this weekend brings the first updates of the year — a step expected to enhance the car’s competitiveness. “The team is doing a great job closing the gap to the front, and this weekend we’ll also be able to compare with the data from pre-season testing here at the end of February,” said Lewis. “Which, is always helpful.”

New floor. Development work at the factory over the past few weeks has led to the introduction of a new floor — a planned upgrade aimed at unlocking more performance from the car. “We’re confident that as we continue to better understand this car, and with this new upgrade, we can take a step forward,” Lewis added. “We don’t need much to be fighting at the front. With four teams more or less on the same level, every small gain counts. As always, we’ll work as one team, pulling together all the data and pushing in the right direction. I can’t wait to get in the car.”