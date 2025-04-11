Free practice 1: Lewis third, Dino 14th

Sakhir 11 April 2025

Lewis Hamilton and the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy’s Dino Beganovic were third and 14th fastest for Scuderia Ferrari HP in the first free practice session for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the Swede replacing Charles Leclerc at the wheel of the SF-25 for this session.

43 laps. Both drivers started out on Hard tyres, with Lewis setting initial times of 1’36”699, then 1’36”351, while Dino lapped in 1’39”216 and 1’38”580. They both pitted for adjustments, going back out on the same sets, without improving their times. Next it was time for Softs, with which they both posted their best times, Hamilton in 1’33”800 and Beganovic in 1’35”055. The Englishman did 23 laps, the Swede 20.