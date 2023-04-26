Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 by Valeria Favoccia

BIO

Valeria Favoccia (Lux) is an Italian Comic Artist born in 1988, known for their works on Doctor Who, Assassin's Creed, (both for Titan Comics), Stranger Things (Dark Horse Comics), Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Boom!Studios) and Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment). They also worked as Character Designer and Board Game Artist. Currently working on their first creator owned series written by Scott Snyder & Jack Snyder called "By a Thread" for Comixology, out later this year. Huge Tifoso since they were a child.