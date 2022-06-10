Free practice 2: Charles first, Carlos fifth

Charles Leclerc was quickest in the second free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the Baku street circuit. Carlos Sainz ended up fifth, unable to improve because of traffic and yellow flags after he had fitted the Soft tyres.

49 laps. Charles and Carlos both started the session running a different rear wing to the morning, while continuing to evaluate the Pirelli compounds on offer in Azerbaijan. On the Mediums tyres, Charles managed a 1’43”806, while Carlos stopped the clocks in 1’45”118, before getting down to 1’44”274. In the second part of the hour, both F1-75s went out on Softs, with Leclerc ending up with a lap in 1’43”224, fastest overall, while Sainz encountered traffic and yellow flags and could not improve on his time set on the Mediums. Towards the end, Charles and Carlos ran with heavier fuel loads with Soft and Medium tyres respectively, so as to acquire as much data as possible: 24 laps for the Monegasque, 25 for the Spaniard.

Programme. Tomorrow, the third free practice session takes place at 15 local (13 CET), followed by qualifying at 18 (16 CET).

