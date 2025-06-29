A well executed weekend

Spielberg 29 June 2025

• Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished 3rd and 4th respectively in today’s Austrian Grand Prix.

• The start of the race was aborted and delayed by 15’, after Carlos Sainz was unable to leave the grid on the formation lap. The Safety Car was deployed on the opening lap following a collision between Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen.

• Charles and Lewis started on Medium tyres and went for a two-stop strategy, switching first to Hard and then back to Medium for the final stint.

• Charles lost second place to Oscar Piastri after the start.

• Both Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers had a relatively straightforward race, never really able to challenge the car ahead, nor to be threatened by those behind.

• Very hot temperatures, the hottest of this weekend, played a significant role today in terms of tyre management.

• The team picked up 27 points and is now back in 2nd place in the Constructors’ championship. Leclerc’s 47th podium finish, his fourth of the season, was number 833 for the Scuderia.

• Team Principal Fred Vasseur was not on the pitwall today, because he had to return home for personal reasons. Deputy Team Principal, Jérôme d'Ambrosio stood in for him.

Charles Leclerc #16

I rate our weekend as a team really well. We brought some upgrades which helped us to take a step forward and start closing the gap to McLaren. Unfortunately, they were just faster today.

In the first corner, I wanted to close in on Lando (Norris), but that left the door open for Oscar (Piastri) who was able to pass me for second place. I pushed a lot on the first stint and had quite a bit of degradation, but that’s part of the game. We don’t have any regrets today. We gave it everything and extracted the maximum from our race. We will continue to work hard to make more progress with the aim of getting back onto the top step of the podium. That’s our main priority and the whole team deserves it.

Lewis Hamilton #44

It’s been a solid weekend for the team – we continued to improve our qualifying pace and the team did a great job throughout. We didn’t have the race pace we expected, but still, we came away with some solid points and a podium, which is something we can be proud of. We’ll analyse the data carefully to understand where improvements can be made. Thank you to everyone at the track and at the factory for their hard work and commitment. We remain focused and I’m looking forward to my first home Grand Prix with Ferrari.

Jérôme D'Ambrosio - Deputy Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari HP

We can be happy with this result. For a while now, Fred’s been saying we just need to put everything together and have a clean weekend and that’s what we did. Today, in a clean race, both our drivers ran a very similar pace. Obviously, the gap to McLaren is still big, especially during the race, but we’ll keep on pushing to close it down. The gaps between the teams change from race to race, so you just have to focus on yourself and do the best you can. Today, we moved back up to second in the Constructors’ even if by an extremely small margin and everyone in the team is keen to keep pushing to improve and do even better.

As for stepping into Fred’s shoes, the reality is that in this team we have a lot of good people who know what they’re doing and so it didn’t really change anything in the process. The team operated well and the race was pretty straightforward from our perspective.