Qualifying: Carlos and Charles share the sixth row

Scuderia Ferrari decided to look to tomorrow’s race. In Q2, the session that decides what tyres the top ten drivers must use to start the race, the two SF21s did two runs on Medium tyres, rather than the Softs that would probably have seen them make the cut to Q3, but that compound would have had a very short life in the race. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc therefore got no further than Q2, even if they missed out by just thousandths of a second. They now have the advantage of a free choice of tyre for the first stint in tomorrow’s race.

