Charles: “I feel a sense of confidence in the team and I can’t wait to get out on track”

Charles Leclerc met with journalists in the Ferrari hospitality unit in the Albert Park paddock ahead of tomorrow’s first two free practice sessions for the Australian Grand Prix, which take place at 12.30 and 16.00 local time, (02.30 and 06.00 CET).

Good feeling. The Monegasque is in confident mood, mainly because the SF-24 seems to be working well out of the box. “Two years ago here, I had one of the best races of my career, while last year’s was one of the worst. So far, our car is performing consistently and the way the team tackles every session is very sold. As drivers, we feel a sense of confidence around us and I think we have everything we need to do well, so I can’t wait to get out on track here in Albert Park, which is one of my favourite circuits.”

Clear direction. Charles came up with a very clear analysis of what can be learned from the first two races. “I think it’s evident we have made a step forward compared to last year, very much in line with the progress made towards the end of last season. The fact that what we are seeing from the car is in line with our expectations means we can be clear about the direction to go in. We are still chasing Red Bull, but we are doing well and the car is consistent and predictable, without any major weak points. Our work can therefore focus on improving our pace, making the most of our package, evolving in the direction we have identified.”