Free Practice 2: Charles second, Carlos fifth, then came the rain

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and fifth fastest respectively, in the second free practice session for the Australian Grand Prix. Around 20 minutes into the hour, rain started to fall, compromising the planned programme.



22 laps. Both drivers started on Medium tyres, with Charles setting a time of 1’20”138 and Carlos a 1’20”378, before getting down to 1’19”332 and 1’19”695. At around the 20 minute mark, the rain arrived at Albert Park with all drivers staying in the garages for a while. Charles and Carlos tried a lap on Softs, but it was too wet and they switched to Intermediates. Then, having completed a few laps, they pitted as there was little point in further running, especially as no more rain is forecast for the rest of the weekend. Leclerc completed 10 laps, Carlos 12.