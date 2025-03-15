Quali recap: Charles seventh, Lewis eighth

The sky is overcast, but it’s still warm with the air at 31 degrees, the track at 39.

Q1. Charles and Lewis go out on new Softs and set times of 1’16”463 and 1’16”744, respectively, before improving to 1’16”029 and 1’16”402. Hamilton then posts a 1’16”029 and they both get through to the next phase.

Q2. The two SF-25s leave the garage on used Softs. Leclerc stops the clocks in 1’15”838, while Lewis does a 1’16”073. After fitting new tyres, Charles gets down to 1’15”827, followed by Lewis in 1’15”919 and they both make the cut to Q3.

Q3. For the final part of qualifying, the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers go out on Soft tyres, Charles on a new set, Lewis on used ones. On their first runs, the Monegasque stops the clocks in 1’15”755, which puts him third, while Lewis laps in 1’16”327, provisionally seventh. With both drivers on new Softs, Charles is unable to improve and drops to seventh. Lewis improves to 1’15”973 which nets him eighth place on the grid.