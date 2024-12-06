An unfortunate start

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend got off to a difficult start for Scuderia Ferrari HP, as just minutes into the first free practice session, there was a problem with the battery pack on Charles Leclerc’s car and it had to be changed. As this was the third one fitted this season, it carries a ten place grid penalty for Sunday’s race. Apart from that, it was a productive day and Charles then went on to set the fastest time of the session. The team worked on preparing for qualifying and the race and the opening hour saw the first appearance at a Grand Prix weekend of Arthur Leclerc, who was driving Carlos Sainz’s car as per the regulations that each team must run a young driver at least twice over the course of the season.

FP1. Arthur Leclerc went straight out on track, but Charles had to wait in the garage while the battery pack was changed. Running number 39, Arthur started off with aero rakes fitted for data acquisition, before then going out on Soft tyres and setting a time of 1’27”597. Charles left the garage after 30 minutes on Mediums, posting a 1’25”809, the fastest time on that compound, before switching to Softs and topping the time sheet in 1’25”321, while Arthur improved to 1’26”179. The elder Leclerc did 19 laps, the younger, 22.

FP2. In the session that started as the sun began to set, Carlos and Charles started the hour on the Medium tyres, setting times of 1’24”570 and 1’24”540 respectively. Halfway through the session they switched to the Softs, getting down to 1’24”099 for Sainz and 1’24”201 for Leclerc. For the final 15 minutes, both drivers ran with a heavy fuel load in race trim, completing a total of 28 laps each. The third and final free practice session starts tomorrow at 14.30 local (11.30 CET) followed by qualifying at 18.00 (15.00 CET).





Carlos Sainz #55

This morning Arthur was on track for FP1, so I got a first feeling for the car in FP2 and it wasn’t too bad. However, looking at the pace, we need to improve our performance if we want to fight at the very top this weekend. We already have a couple of ideas so we’ll work on it today and try it on track tomorrow.





Charles Leclerc #16

It was a wonderful day and at the same time a tough one. On the upside, my brother Arthur and I shared the garage for the first time, with him completing his first FP1 for our team. It was an incredible and unique moment and I really enjoyed it. On the other hand, we had an issue with the battery on my side and lost time in FP1 only running for part of the session, and it also comes with a penalty for the race. We are fighting for the title, so this puts us on the back foot, and McLaren seem to be quick. Things can swing one way or the other quickly though, so we have to stay on top of things and we won’t stop until the very last moment. Carlos and I have had a great four years together and we want to finish in style. We rely on each other to make our shared dream of a constructors’ title come true, we will give it absolutely all we’ve got.





Arthur Leclerc #39



