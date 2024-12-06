Free practice 1: Charles quickest, Arthur 18th

Charles Leclerc was fastest overall in the first free practice session, while his brother Arthur was 18th. However, the session started with bad news for the team as Leclerc’s SF-24 needed a new battery pack and this means the Monegasque has a ten place grid penalty to take on Sunday.

41 laps. Arthur Leclerc’s session ran according to plan while Charles had to wait in the garage while the change was made to his car. Running number 39, Arthur started off with aero rakes fitted for data acquisition, before then going out on Soft tyres and setting a time of 1’27”597. Charles left the garage after 30 minutes on Mediums, posting a 1’25”809, before switching to Softs and topping the time sheet in 1’25”321, while Arthur improved to 1’26”179. The elder Leclerc did 19 laps, the younger, 22.