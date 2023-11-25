Free practice 3: Charles 5th, Carlos 20th

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fifth and 20th fastest respectively in the third and final free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit.

56 laps. Carlos went out on track immediately to make up for the time lost after he went off the track in yesterday’s second free practice session. He started off with a 1’26”609. Charles was in less of a rush and his first time was 1’26”795, before getting down to 1’26”090. The Spaniard then posted a time of 1’26”181. In the middle of the session, both drivers ran in race trim while towards the end, they both fitted Soft tyres to again simulate qualifying, setting their best times of 1’25”099 for Charles and 1’25”713 for Carlos.