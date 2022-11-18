Free practice 1: Charles third, Robert seventh

Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Robert Shwartzman were third and seventh fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina. The team’s test driver was standing in for Carlos Sainz in the first session, thus making his second appearance at a Formula 1 race weekend.

45 laps. The two drivers started out on different programmes: Leclerc was pushing straight away on Soft tyres, while the test driver, whose F1-75 carried the number 39, began with a few constant speed laps with rakes fitted to acquire some measurement data. Charles posted a 1’27”917, while Robert stopped the clocks in 1’28”711. Leclerc then pitted for a new set of Softs, getting down to 1’26”888, the third fastest time, while Shwartzman’s 1’27”429 was good enough for seventh overall. Charles did 22 laps, Robert 23.