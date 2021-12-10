Free practice 2: Charles and Carlos eighth and ninth again

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished the second free practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the same positions as in the first one, namely eighth and ninth respectively. The Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers continued working on set up and on tyre evaluation, running the Softs again as well as the Mediums.

58 laps. Between them, Charles and Carlos completed 58 laps, 29 apiece. For their qualifying simulation on Soft tyres, Charles’ best time was a 1’24”557, while Carlos posted a 1’24”844. Previously, on the Mediums, Charles did a 1’25”194, having had a 1’25”104 cancelled for exceeding track limits, with a 1’25”270 for Carlos. They then switched to race runs, the Monegasque running Soft tyres and the Spaniard the Mediums.



Programme. The third free practice session takes place tomorrow at 14 local (11 CET) with qualifying getting underway at 17 (14 CET.)

