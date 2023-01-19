A quartet of Reserve and Development Drivers for Scuderia Ferrari

The 2023 Formula 1 season beckons and Scuderia Ferrari is set to tackle it, not just with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, but also with four excellent drivers in the roles of Reserve and Development Drivers.

On track and in the simulator. A modern Formula 1 team relies on a group of drivers to compete at the highest level, with at least one Reserve Driver present at every race. Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman will share that role, making the most of the potential of the new simulator which has been in use since last year. Alongside them, working in the simulator as Development Drivers, the experienced Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon. This pair have proved their worth in terms of providing the engineers with precise and reliable feedback, a skill that’s even more important given that actual track testing is extremely limited, so simulation is now a vital tool, not just in preparing for each race but also in terms of car development.

All on track. In order to keep their hand in, all four drivers will also take on a racing programme this season. The two Antonios will race the 499P Hypercar in WEC, Fuoco in the number 50 car and Giovinazzi the 51. Robert and Davide will race the new 296 GT3, Shwartzman in the SRO GT World Challenge Europe and Rigon in the SRO series as well as WEC and the four rounds of the IMSA Endurance Cup.