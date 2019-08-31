Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will line up on the front row of the grid for the 64th Belgian Grand Prix, having dominated qualifying at the Spa-Francorchamps track. Charles was quickest with a time of 1’42”519, to secure his third career pole, after doing the same in Bahrain and Austria. This is Scuderia Ferrari’s 223rd pole, the 14th in Belgium.

Q1. Charles and Sebastian only needed the first run on Softs to make the cut into Q2, first and second fastest respectively. The Monegasque did a 1’43”587 and the German did a 1’44″109.



Q2. Both SF90s ran new Softs for their first Q2 run and Leclerc was again first of the Ferrari men to post a time, 1’43”376 followed by his team-mate who did a 1’43”506. These were good times, but both men decided to do one more run, getting down to 1’42”938 and 1’43”037 respectively to make it through to the top ten shoot-out.



Q3. Both drivers again did two runs. Leclerc did a 1’42”644 before getting down to a 1’42”519, while Sebastian went from 1’43”476 to 1’43”267, 15 thousandths of a second faster than Lewis Hamilton, who was third quickest. This is the Scuderia’s 63rd qualifying one-two. The Belgian Grand Prix starts tomorrow at 15.10.

