    1958

    A new version was derived from the original F2 Dino project for F1

    A new engine, lighter and more powerful than both the old four cylinder units and the Lancia derived eight cylinder engine, was needed urgently. The engine configuration, a 65° V6 with two overhead camshafts per cylinder row and dual ignition, was the same as in the F2 unit from which the project was derived, with only a few, small modifications to allow its installation into the different car. The 246 – indicating 2.4 litre capacity and 6 cylinders – made its track debut in 1958, on January 19 at the Argentine GP, and took the English driver Mike Hawthorn on to the world championship.

    However, with success, this year also brought tragedy. The Drivers’ title returned to Ferrari, but the season was marked by the fatal accidents of Luigi Musso, at Silverstone, and Peter Collins, at the Nürburgring. There were two wins: Hawthorn in France and Collins in Great Britain. The greatest rival that year was Stirling Moss’s Vanwall, which secured the first edition of the Constructors’ Championship.
    • V6
      Engine
    • 2417.33 cc
      Total displacement
    • 560 kg
      Weight (with liquids)
    • 4-speed +rev
      Transmission
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 65° V6
    • Bore/stroke 85 x 71 mm
    • Unitary displacement 402.88 cc
    • Total displacement 2417.33 cc
    • Compression ratio 9.8 : 1
    • Maximum power 206 kW (280 hp) at 8500 rpm
    • Power per litre 116 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed three Weber 42 DCN carburettors
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Frame tubular steel
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspension de Dion, upper transverse leaf spring, twin radius arms, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakes drums
    • Transmission 4-speed + reverse
    • Steering worm and sector
    • Fuel tank capacity 160 litres
    • Front tyres 5.50 x 15
    • Rear tyres 6.50 x 15