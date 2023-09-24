The second scouting camp ends at Fiorano

Emanuele Olivieri, Mattia Colnaghi, René Lammers e Tomass Stolcermanis have just taken part in the second Scouting Camp organised by the Ferrari Driver Academy as part of its partnership with ACI (Automobile Club d’Italia). The youngsters tackled tests that highlighted their physical ability, ability and mental suitability to a high pressure racing life both on and off the track.

Helmet on. As always, the key moment was the time spent on track at Fiorano at the wheel of a Formula 4 car, run by the Prema team and fitted with identical Pirelli tyres to those used in the Italian championship. The Camp is now over and the youngsters head home while the Ferrari Driver Academy experts will carefully analyse all the data to see if any of the quartet should be invited to the Scouting World Finals and possibly go on to join the Ferrari Driver Academy.