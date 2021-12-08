Robert Shwartzman to drive for Scuderia Ferrari in the Abu Dhabi test

Robert Shwartzman in two cockpits: the Russian Ferrari Driver Academy member will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari as well as for the Haas F1 Team in the test session that follows on from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Journey. Robert currently lies second in the Formula 2 championship, having won two races to date, in Baku and at Silverstone. He has already driven a Ferrari Formula 1 car on two occasions in 2021, but in both cases – in January at Fiorano and in September at Imola – it was the 2018 car, the SF71H. This time Shwartzman will drive this year’s car, splitting driving duties with the team’s specialist simulator driver, Antonio Fuoco. Both of them drove the SF1000 at last year’s end of season Abu Dhabi test.

Pleased. “I am extremely happy to do another test with Scuderia Ferrari,” said Robert. “It’s an honour to be able to drive this F1 car but also a big responsibility and I am therefore extremely grateful for the trust Ferrari has put in me. I will certainly try to enjoy it as much as possible while aiming to do a good job of acquiring data for the team.”