F.Regional: Camara and Weug do well in Mugello

The fifth of ten rounds this season saw Rafael Camara on the podium, while Maya Weug was consistently in the top ten, confirming the signs seen at the previous Spa-Francorchamps round.

Mugello is always a major test for young drivers, being one of the most technical tracks on the calendar, where talent and hard work are what counts. After taking his first Formula Regional win at the previous round at Spa-Francorchamps, Rafael Camara was clearly on top form, with a sixth place in Race 1 and a second in Race 2, having secured pole position in his group. The points the Brazilian picked up mean he is still fifth in the standings. "Overall, it's been a good weekend," reckoned Rafael, even I had a technical problem, which meant I couldn't run in the first day of practice." Camara was sixth in his group in the first qualifying, thus starting Race from 11th. He then staged a great climb up the order and with a series of very incisive passing moves, made it to sixth at the flag.

Race 2. Camara was fastest of his group in qualifying for Race 2, missing out on pole position by just 17 thousandths of a second. At the start, he made several attempts to take the lead, but he never really had an opportunity to overtake, but he took the chequered flag in a very positive second place. "It was important to be on the podium again," said Rafael. "Now we will start to work on the next round at the Paul Ricard circuit."

Maya. Maya also confirmed she is making good progress, even though a convincing drive did not deliver the result it deserved. She was fifth overall in qualifying for Race 1, going on to finish ninth in when performance dropped in the closing stages. In Race 2, Weug started from the sixth row, but her progress was hampered by an unusual problem. "Suddenly, the fire extinguisher went off in the cockpit and all I could do was park at the side of the track."





