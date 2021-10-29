F.Regional. Beganovic hoping to finish on a high note

This weekend, Dino Beganovic is racing in the final round of the Formula Regional championship at Monza. He hopes to end his first season in the category in style.

Dino Beganovic’s 2021 season ends this weekend at Monza, with the final round of the Formula Regional championship. 36 cars will take to the track at the “Temple of Speed” for one last event. Beganovic comes to Monza off the back of a strong showing at the previous round in Mugello where the Ferrari Driver Academy’s Swedish driver was one of the quickest on track, taking a well deserved podium.



Confident. “Here it is, the final weekend”, said Dino. “Monza is a really special track and we know that we can always expect the unexpected here, so I am looking forward to a very interesting weekend. The slipstreaming effect on the long straights is enormous so timing is everything and we will have to be ready for every opportunity. We come to Monza off the back of a very good weekend in Mugello, both in terms of my personal performance and that of the team, so we are very motivated to prove we can do it again.”



Programme. There are two free practice sessions on Friday during which the teams and drivers can prepare for qualifying on Saturday at 9.25 CET and Race 1 which begins at 14.25. Then on Sunday, the next qualifying session starts at 8.30 with the second and final race and indeed the season, at 12.10.

