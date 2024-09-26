Rafael Camara and Tuukka Taponen are racing in the penultimate round of the Formula Regional series this weekend at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit and the Brazilian has a good chance of clinching the title.

It’s going to be a high stakes weekend for the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy duo, as they tackle the penultimate round of the European Formula Regional series. Camara leads on 239 points and could clinch the title in Spain. Taponen trails his Academy colleague by 61 points and would very much like the title fight between them to go down to the wire at the final round in Monza.

Calculators at the ready. Camara will be hoping to do well in the races, but he will be keeping an eye on the standings, because if he ends the Barcelona weekend 50 points ahead of the next driver, then he is champion. For example, a win and a sixth place from the two races would be enough to clinch it. But there are endless permutations, obviously partly dependent on what the other contenders can do, but Camara will be looking to add to his current tally of six wins.

Ignoring the score. For Taponen, things are much clearer. He must aim to win both races at the Barcelona-Catalunya track as that’s the only way he can hope to fight for the title at the final round. “My expectations are higher than they were going into the Spielberg weekend as I think the characteristics of the Barcelona track will suit us better,” said the Finn. “I’ve got a good feeling about it and I think we’ve got all we need to have a strong weekend.”

Programme. The action starts on Friday with two free practice sessions, while qualifying for Race 1 is on Saturday. The session will be split into two groups: A on track at 10.20 CET and B at 10.40. These will decide the right and left hand sides of the starting grid. Pole position goes to whoever is fastest overall. The first race then starts at 15.05. The programme is repeated on Sunday with qualifying starting at 10.10 with Race 2 getting underway at 16.05.