Formula Regional: mixed fortunes in Paul Ricard

Not many points for Rafael Camara, but the Brazilian produced two spectacular drives. Weug’s third consecutive top 10 weekend, she’s 3rd best rookie.

Rafael Camara only picked up the points for eighth place in Race 1 at Paul Ricard, but the Brazilian’s overall performance was at a high level. “It was rather a difficult weekend right from the start,” explained Rafael. “Because we struggled to find the right set-up and there was also something lacking from my side.” In Race 1, Camara started tenth, but passed a couple of cars, his last overtake on Michael Belov being the move of the weekend, to finish eighth and that was also his start position for Race 2. At the start of the second race in France, Rafael stalled as he let out the clutch and got going at the back of the field. He then charged up the order going from 31st to 12th at the flag. “I think I showed I had the potential to be in the top five in both races,” commented Camara. “Now comes the summer break and so there’ll be time to work on the final part of the season. If we carry on the way we have been going in recent races, I’m sure we’ll be a front runner in the remaining rounds on the calendar. Although the points haul in Paul Ricard was less than expected, I think we’ve made progress in terms of performance.”

Maya. Maya Weug continued on the positive path of the previous two rounds. In Paul Ricard, in Race 1, she went from 12th on the grid to finish tenth and in Race 2, she finished seventh having started tenth. Weug now has five points finishes from the last six races to her name, proving she is making excellent progress in a large and quality field. She is now twelfth in the standings on 25 points and third in the rookie category.